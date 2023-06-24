NMC to Conduct Webinar on NExT Exam With Medical Colleges, MBBS Students on June 27

The National Medical Commission (NMC) will hold a webinar on National Exit Test (NExT) on June 27. The commission informed that the NMC chairman Suresh Chandra Sharma will address final-year MBBS students and medical colleges to explain about the proposed NExT examination. He will address all the concerns, speculations, and other apprehensions regarding the exam.

The NMC will be organising a mock webinar a day prior to the event day on June 26 at 2.30 PM in order to check technical glitches. “All medical colleges are requested to join the webinar one hour prior to the actual scheduled timing at 1.30 PM and make suitable arrangements in their lecture hall with proper audio-video," directed the NMC.

As per the internal notice issued by the NMC, all medical colleges have been directed to join the webinar. Applicants should note that only a single login window will be allowed from each medical college. The commission has even asked all the final MBBS students to attend its webinar.

The chairman will be addressing faculty of all medical colleges, including private and government colleges, and final medical students to “remove apprehensions and stress built around proposed NExT examination".