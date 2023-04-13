NMC Warns Medical Aspirants Against Fake MBBS Allotment Letters

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has warned medical aspirants against fake letters for allotment of MBBC seats making rounds on social media platforms. According to NMC, the fake allotment letters are issued under the false signature of the secretary. The commission has advised students and their parents to be alert of miscreants and not fall into any such traps. “It is brought to the notice of the public that none of the officers of NMC and its Boards issues any letter either for admission in the medical college or is involved in the medical college allotment process," reads the official notice. Such incidents are also intended to spoil the image of the Commission, the NMC added.

This is not the first time that NMC has come forward to warn students against fake circulars or notices, intended to cheat aspirants.

In April last year, the commission alerted students against forged allotment letters that were issued in its name for students seeking admission to undergraduate (UG) courses in medical colleges across India.

The National Medical Commission, on April 10, 2023, issued guidelines on the professional responsibilities of medical students. One of the points in these guidelines directed medical students not to indiscriminately post on social media regarding patients’ and patient-related information.

The guidelines further highlighted the need to learn the local language for effective communication with patients.

Meanwhile, NMC approved two new medical colleges, in Telangana, each with 100 Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) seats for the academic session 2023-24. These new medical colleges are located in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad and Kamareddy. Furthermore, the announcement about the colleges was made on April 8 by Telangana Health Minister, Sri Thaneeru Harish Rao.

The two new medical colleges are expected at boosting medical institutions as well as healthcare facilities in the rural areas of Telangana. Confirming its development, Telangana Health Minister said that ‘it is a significant step towards achieving Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s vision’. He also asserted that there are seven more medical colleges that are yet to be granted permission and the upcoming medical colleges will also be helpful to young medical professionals.

