NMC Withdraws Graduate Medical Education Regulation 2023 With Immediate Effects

The National Medical Commission has withdrawn the guidelines under Graduate Medical Education Regulation 2023 (GMER). In an official notification the commission said “It is informed that the Circular of even number dated 12.06.2023 thereby issuing Guidelines under Graduate Medical Education Regulations 2023, stands “WITHDRAWN AND CANCELLED" with immediate effect."

The notification is also signed by Undergraduate Medical Education Board’s Director Shambhu Sharan Kumar. On June 2, 2023, NMC published the Graduate Medical Education Regulation. On June 12, 2023, the commission did, however, reissue the regulation in a revised form. New rules and regulations for MBBS students were released by NMC with GMER 2023 and were to be put into effect with the upcoming academic session from 2023 to 2024.

The CBME Curriculum, Manpower Requirement for Research Facilities in a Medical College, Family Adoption Programme, Admission of Students under the “Disability Category" in MBBS Courses, and the manner for submitting information regarding admission to a medical college were every aspect discussed in the GMER 2023. These guidelines aimed to bring uniformity to MBBS courses by introducing a standardised academic calendar. According to the now scrapped regulations, the admission procedures for MBBS courses must be completed by the end of August. Additionally, the NMC has made changes by discontinuing supplementary batches for students who fail their annual examinations.