NMDC Recruitment 2023 For 59 Apprentice Posts, Walk-In Interview From June 24

The National Mineral Development Corporation Limited Bailadila (NMDC), a notable Navratna Public Sector Enterprise functioning under the Ministry of Steel, has advertised employment opportunities for 59 Trade/Graduate/Technician Apprentices posts. Interested candidates are invited to submit their applications online at the official website as part of NMDC Limited’s recruitment campaign.

Candidates can appear for the walk-in interview scheduled from June 24 to 29. The walk-in interview will begin at 10:00 AM at the Training Institute, BIOM, Bacheli Complex, Bacheli, Chhattisgarh. The NMDC has underlined that the candidates attending the interview shall not be compensated or reimbursed any TA/DA and the scheme cannot assure employment after the conclusion of apprenticeship training.

Before the beginning of the interview, the candidate must bring their resume, which should be attached with a recent passport-size photo in the right corner, as well as original documentation for their date of birth, address, education, and cast, among other things, as well as a photocopy for submission and verification. To register for the walk-in interview, the candidate must arrive at the interview location before 1:00 PM.

Advertisement

NMDC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Trade Apprentices: 30 vacancies

Graduate Apprentice: 16 vacancies

Technician Apprentice: 13 vacancies

NMDC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

To be eligible for the respective positions, candidates must meet the following educational qualifications:

Trade Apprentices: Candidates should have completed ITI in Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA).

Graduate Apprentice: Candidates must possess a four-years degree in Mechanical, Electrical, Mining, or Civil Engineering trades.

Technician Apprentice: Candidates should have a three-year diploma in Mechanical, Electrical, Mining, or Modern Office Management.

Advertisement

NMDC Recruitment 2023: How To Apply