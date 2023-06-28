No Domicile-Based Reservation For Teaching Jobs In Bihar Govt Schools: State Cabinet

The Nitish Kumar Cabinet on Tuesday announced that eligible persons from any Indian state can apply for teaching jobs in Bihar government schools.

The decision to this effect was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar here on Tuesday.

This proposal was mooted before the cabinet by the state Education department. Earlier, there was a provision to recruit only Bihar residents as teachers in state government-run schools under the new service conditions.

"Now, there will be no domicile-based reservation for recruitment of teachers in state government run-schools. Any Indian citizen can apply for government teachers jobs and it is not binding that he or she should have a state domicile. This decision was taken by the state cabinet today", S Siddharth, Additional Chief Secretary, (Cabinet Secretariat), told reporters after the cabinet meeting.