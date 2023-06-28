Trends :AP SSC SupplementaryIndia Result 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
No Domicile-Based Reservation For Teaching Jobs In Bihar Govt Schools: State Cabinet

This proposal was mooted before the cabinet by the state Education department. The state had cleared the proposal to recruit 1.78 lakh teachers for state schools

June 28, 2023

The state government had approved the proposal to recruit 85,477 primary teachers, 1,745 middle and 90,804 for upper classes (Representative Image)
The Nitish Kumar Cabinet on Tuesday announced that eligible persons from any Indian state can apply for teaching jobs in Bihar government schools.

The decision to this effect was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar here on Tuesday.

This proposal was mooted before the cabinet by the state Education department. Earlier, there was a provision to recruit only Bihar residents as teachers in state government-run schools under the new service conditions.

"Now, there will be no domicile-based reservation for recruitment of teachers in state government run-schools. Any Indian citizen can apply for government teachers jobs and it is not binding that he or she should have a state domicile. This decision was taken by the state cabinet today", S Siddharth, Additional Chief Secretary, (Cabinet Secretariat), told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

    • The state cabinet on May 2 this year had cleared the proposal to recruit 1.78 lakh teachers for primary, middle, and upper classes in the state. The state government had approved the proposal to recruit 85,477 primary teachers, 1,745 middle and 90,804 for upper classes. The recruitment will be done by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). The recruitment process is expected to be completed by the end of this year, said a senior official of the state government.

    The Bihar state school teachers (appointment, transfer, disciplinary action and service condition) (Amendment) Rules, 2023, for appointment of all kinds of school teachers states that school teachers will have status equivalent to state government employees, with separate district cadres. Those appointed since 2006, including Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), would also have the option of joining this cadre, but for that, they would also have to take the exam, the official said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

