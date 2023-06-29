No Illegality In Governor Appointing VCs In State-Run Universities: Calcutta HC

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday said that there is no illegality in the orders issued by the West Bengal governor appointing interim vice-chancellors in 11 state-run universities in his capacity as ex-officio chancellor of these institutions.

The court held that the chancellor has the power to appoint vice-chancellors as it has been laid down in relevant enactments.

It was claimed by the petitioner and also the state government that the orders appointing the vice-chancellors to the universities were illegal as the higher education department was not consulted by Governor C V Ananda Bose before giving such appointments.

The petitioner had alleged that contrary to the proposal given by the higher education minister, the chancellor had made a series of appointments of vice-chancellors without any consultation with him.