No Proposal for Centralised NEET Counselling, Says Health Minister

The Minister Of Health And Family Welfare, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, informed the Parliament that as of now there is no proposal for centralised NEET counselling for undergraduate or postgraduate medical courses.

Mandaviya made the announcement today while answering a question from Kavitha Malothu, a Member of Parliament from Mahbubabad constituency. Malothu raised a question to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare asking if the National Medical Commission (NMC) has proposed a centralised counselling system for UG and PG admissions in the medical colleges.

Answering the same, the Health Minister clarified “There is no proposal for centralised counselling for undergraduate or postgraduate medical courses for the academic year 2023-24. No changes to the existing scheme of allocation of seats to various quotas has been made."

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) conducts the counselling for seats of undergraduate (UG/MBBS) and postgraduate (PG) medical courses in India. The counselling process is based on how much a student scores in NEET UG and NEET PG.