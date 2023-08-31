No Punishment For Students Wearing Rakhi, Tilak, Mehendi During Raksha Bandhan: NCPCR

Child rights body NCPCR has asked schools to not punish students if they wear rakhi, tilak, or mehendi in schools during Raksha Bandhan.

In a letter issued to Principal Secretaries of School Education Department of all states and UTs, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights said that over the years, it has been observed by the Commission through various news reports that children are subject to harassment and discrimination by the school teachers and other staff on account of celebration of festivals.