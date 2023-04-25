Noida: A Private School Sealed Over Pending Dues Against Land Allotment

On Monday, a private school was sealed by the Noida Authority over non-payment of dues, officials said, even as parents of several students protested the move. The school, located in Sector 56, was allotted land in 1991 at a subsidised price and had dues worth around Rs 15 crore for which several reminders were sent to it in the past, a Noida Authority official said. “On the basis of previous notices for payment of dues and violation of rule, the premises of the Uttarakhand Public School were sealed on Monday," the official, who did not wish to be named, said.

According to the officer, the school, which has around 1,500 enrolled students, was allotted 3,350 sq metre of land but the allotment was cancelled in 2020 because of non-payment of dues. While there has been no official response from the school yet, parents of several children protested the move which took them by surprise on Monday morning.

“We had no idea that the school would be sealed. We were surprised when we found a sealing notice of the Noida Authority pasted at the school’s gate this morning," the father of a Class 6 student said. The parents of some children said they will hold a protest march on Tuesday to demand cancellation of the school’s sealing by the local authority.

While the parents said they were unaware of the pending dues of the school, the local authority officer said the school had been served a notice last week also to hand over the possession to the authority or face legal action.

