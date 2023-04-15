Noida Authorities Mandate Masks, Social Distancing For Schools, Colleges Over Rising Covid Cases

Following a nationwide spike in coronavirus cases, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Health Department has issued a set of recommendations for tackling the spread of the disease. According to the latest guidelines, it is now compulsory to wear a face mask in public cases like schools, colleges, and malls. Regarding the Covid-19 norms for schools and colleges, the Noida Health Department has stated that students, teachers, and other school staff must wear face masks at the premises of the educational institutes. Those who fail to do so will be denied entry to the institute.

Apart from compulsory face masks, the Noida Health Department has also asked schools and colleges to follow social distancing in the classrooms. It has instructed educational institutes to ensure that students have adequate access to hand soaps and sanitizers.

Educational institutions have been told to install thermal scanning at the entry gate of their buildings. Students who have flu-like symptoms should be sent home. They must avoid attending school so that the spread of symptoms is mitigated.

In addition, schools and parents have been asked to ensure that all students have been vaccinated against the virus, including booster doses.

“A rise in cases of Covid has been noted in the country, including parts of Uttar Pradesh. Keeping that and protection against the infection in mind, it is very important to follow these precautions and Covid protocol," Chief Medical Officer Sunil Kumar Sharma has said in a statement. No such guidelines have been issued for schools in Ghaziabad, as per reports.

Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 114 covid cases on Thursday, taking the number of active patients in Noida and Greater Noida to 396, the highest this year.

The coronavirus guidelines come amid a surge in cases has been reported in several parts of the country. India’s active caseload is 53,720, with the country recording a jump of over 10,000 cases in the past 24 hours. The guidelines issued by the Noida health authorities also recommended the use of masks and sanitisers. The instructions also advised work-from-home option for employees who had coronavirus symptoms.

