Non-bailable Warrant Issued Against Allahabad University Professor, 2 Ex-colleagues: Police

A non-bailable warrant has been issued against a professor and two former professors of the Allahabad University following a complaint from an assistant professor, police said here on Monday.

Deepshikha Sonkar, the assistant professor in the department of economics, got a case lodged in August 2016 against the then head of the department, Professor Prahlad Kumar, Professor Manmohan Krishna and Professor Javed Akhtar under sections 354C (voyeurism), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act at the Karnalganj police station.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Shivkuti Rajesh Kumar Yadav said a non-bailable warrant has been issued against the three professors.

In her complaint to the police, the assistant professor had said Kumar, Krishna and Akhtar had hurled casteist slurs at her and had also exploited her.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the university Jaya Kapoor said after his retirement, Krishna had become the chair professor of Niti Aayog at the university, Kumar had retired, while Akhtar is still a professor.

She added that Sonkar’s complaint was taken seriously by the then vice-chancellor in 2016 and a probe committee was formed. The committee had found the complaint baseless, Kapoor said, adding that Sonkar did not answer the questions sent to her by the panel nor could she produce any evidence to corroborate her allegations.

