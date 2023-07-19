North Eastern Railway Apprentice 2023: Applications Invited To Fill 1,104 Positions

North Eastern Railways’ recruitment cell is inviting applicants to fill 1,104 apprentice positions. Interested candidates can submit their application forms by August 2 on the official website. For the official RRC NER Recruitment 2023 notification, they should visit the official website. Let us take a look at some important information about NER apprenticeship:

Important Dates:

Starting date of application: July 3

Closing date of application: August 2

Age Limit:

The minimum age of an applicant seeking an apprenticeship in North Eastern Railway, Gorakhpur should be 15 years and the maximum age should be 24 years as of August 2, 2023. There is a relaxation in the upper age limit of 3 years for Other Backward Class (OBC) candidates. Applicants falling under the categories of Scheduled Cast (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) have been given an age relaxation of 5 years. For Divyang candidates, the relaxation is 10 years.

Education Qualification:

Advertisement

Applicants who are applying should have passed Class 10 board exams with a minimum of 50% marks and ITI in the notified trade on the date of issue of the notification, which is July 3.

Application Fees:

General category candidates are required to pay Rs 100 as application fees. Applicants belonging to the SC, ST, EWS, Divyang categories and women candidates are exempt from paying the fee for the application form.

Selection Process:

The selection will be based on the merit list which will be prepared based on the average percentage of marks obtained by the applicant in the matriculation and ITI exams. Applicants are eligible to apply for more than one unit. Selected candidates are required to bring a copy of their online application, a medical certificate in the prescribed format, four passport-size photographs, the original education certificates and testimonials for verification. Training will begin in the allotted division or unit.

Stipend:

Advertisement

The candidates undergoing training will be paid stipends according to the apprenticeship at a prescribed rate as per the rules and instructions. Training will be done according to the standard and syllabus prescribed by the Central Apprenticeship Council with Kanpur/RDAT.

Steps to Apply:

Candidates are required to visit the official website at https://rrcgorakhpur.net/index.php

Click on the link Act Apprentice Training Notification 2022–23.

Fill in the necessary information.

Upload all the required documents.

Check the filled-in details.