North Western Railway Recruitment 2023: 238 Assistant Loco Pilot Posts on Offer

Candidates can apply for the recruitment exams at the official website of the Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC)—rrcjaipur.in

Last Updated: April 06, 2023, 10:57 IST

The application forms will be available from April 7 to May 6 (Representative Image)

North Western Railway (NWR) is inviting applications for the recruitment of their Group C or former Group D employees for the post of Assistant Loco Pilot. It has released a total of 238 vacancies for this post. The selection of the candidates will be through General Departmental Competetive Examination (GDCE) 2023. The application forms will be available from April 7 to May 6. Candidates can apply for the recruitment exams at the official website of the Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC)—rrcjaipur.in. The exam dates are yet to be announced.

GDCE 2023: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of RRC-NWR—-rrcjaipur.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link GDCE 2023.

Step 3: Click on ‘ New Registration’

Step 4: Enter your basic details such as Name, Employee ID, Date of Birth, Community, Mobile number, and Email ID.

Step 5: Candidates will receive the registration number on their registered mobile number and email address as well.

Step 6: Fill in your personal details like your employment ID, Qualification Details, and others.

Step 7: Upload the required documents.

Step 8: Review the details. Then click on the submit button.

Step 9: Save, download, and keep a print of your application form.

The candidates are required to save the registration number. If the candidate feels any difficulty while filling out the application form online for GDCE 2023, then they can contact the helpline number of RRC present on their official website. The assistance will be available for all working days (Monday to Saturday) from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

To fill out the application form, the candidates are required to keep their photograph, signature, left thumb impression, and employee certificate handy. The Employee service certificate will be considered the only eligible ID at all stages of GDCE.

The application will be considered invalid if it is sent through offline mode or is incomplete in any manner or if the photograph uploaded is blurry. As per the notification released by RRC, the Railway Protection Force and Special Force of NWR are not allowed to appear for this exam.

first published: April 06, 2023, 10:57 IST
