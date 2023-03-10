Not Even 20% Students of NLUs Choosing Field of Litigation: BCI Chairman

Chairman of the Bar Council of India (BCI), Manan Kumar Mishra, on Friday lamented that not even 20 per cent students of the national law universities (NLUs) in the country were choosing to work as lawyers in the field of litigation.

Speaking at the India International University of Legal Education and Research (IIULER), Goa during an event, Mishra said most of the students of the NLUs were seemingly more interested in getting jobs in various corporate firms.

“Not even 20 per cent of the NLU students opt to work in the field of litigation, which is truly disappointing," he added.

Mishra said that many prominent names in the field of litigation had politely refused to even join the bench so that they could continue to work in the field of litigation.

The BCI chairman was speaking during the concluding session of a special three-lecture series in the IIULER at Sancoale village in South Goa.

