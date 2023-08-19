Not IIT Or IIM, This West Bengal University Students Are Getting Packages Up To Rs 85 Lakh

Admission to a good university is one of the major events in the life of a student. Many aspire to get admitted into IITs and IIMs as they are considered to be one of the best universities in India. Another university has emerged as the go-to option for students. It is Jadavpur University in West Bengal. The university has secured the fourth position in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). It is ranked first among state-run universities, followed by Calcutta University in second place. In a remarkable development, Jadavpur University witnessed recruiters from various companies like Google, Samsung, Microsoft, DE Shaw India, Citi Bank and HSBC. These companies offered 1,200 positions to the students, out of which more than 1,000 students were successfully placed. A few of these students managed to grab lucrative annual packages with the highest offering of Rs 85 lakh.

Approximately 35 students ensured annual packages between Rs 45 lakh and Rs 80 lakh. More than 100 students bagged offers ranging from Rs 35 lakh to Rs 45 lakh. JU’s Pro-Vice Chancellor Chiranjib Bhattacharjee praised the students while speaking about their remarkable placement record. Jadavpur University’s placement officer Samita Bhattacharya also expressed her delight and highlighted the special contribution of departments like Power Engineering, Construction Engineering, and Printing Engineering.