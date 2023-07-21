Notification For Delhi Police And CAPF Recruitment Out On This Date

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has exciting news for job seekers aspiring to become Sub Inspectors in the Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF). The SSC has released a notification for the forthcoming recruitment of Sub Inspectors for these prestigious positions, a recruitment drive that takes place annually.

On a recent short notice, the SSC announced that the official notification for the Delhi Police and CAPF SI recruitment exam will be available on July 22. Candidates can access comprehensive information about the recruitment process through the official website, SSC.nic.in.

Initially scheduled for July 20, the release of the notification for the Delhi Police and CAPF Sub Inspector examination has been rescheduled to July 22, owing to administrative reasons. Aspirants are advised to stay vigilant and regularly check the SSC website, ssc.nic.in, for the latest updates regarding the examination and recruitment process.

Important Dates

Release of Notification PDF- 22 July

Application Forms Start Date- 20 July

Application Forms Last Date- 13 August

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates appearing for the Sub-Inspector (SI) positions in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) must fulfil the eligibility criteria set by SSC. This includes having a graduation degree and being aged 20 years or above.

Age Limit

Interested applicants must fall within the age bracket of 20 to 25 years. The date for determining age and educational qualification is January 1. Furthermore, candidates will be eligible for age relaxation as per the prevailing government rules and regulations.

Selection Process

The selection process will include an open competitive computer-based examination.

CAPF SI Recruitment 2023 Notification

The notification will provide vital information about the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination. Within the notification, candidates can expect to find details regarding the application process, eligibility criteria, selection process, exam pattern, syllabus, salary, and various other important aspects.

How To Apply?

Visit the official website

Click on the “Apply" button

Choose the “CPO Recruitment 2023" or “SI Recruitment" option

Create a Registration ID

Provide basic details such as name, mother’s name, father’s name, qualification, and age

Upload your signature, mark sheet, and photograph

Submit the application form