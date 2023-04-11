NPCIL Recruitment 2023: Application Invited For 325 Executive Trainee Posts, Salary up to Rs 56,000

The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has notified the recruitment process to fill vacancies of executive trainees across various disciplines. The recruitment process is live now and it will conclude on April 28. NPCIL has announced the availability of 325 vacancies in Mechanical, Chemical, Electrical, Electronics, Instrumentation and Civil trades. The recruitment shall be subject to existing reservation policies of the government.

NPCIL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Mechanical: 123 posts

Chemical: 50 posts

Advertisement

Electrical: 57 posts

Electronics: 25 posts

Instrumentation: 25 posts

Civil: 45 posts

NPCIL Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Education- According to NPCIL Recruitment 2023 notification, candidates applying for the executive trainee post at NPCIL must have completed BE/B Tech/B Sc (Engineering)/5-year integrated M Tech with at least 60 per cent score in any of the six engineering disciplines mentioned in the advertisement, from a recognized university or institute approved by AICTE/UGC. Additionally, the applicants must have a valid GATE-2021 or GATE-2022 or GATE-2023 score in the same engineering discipline as their qualifying degree discipline.

Age- The age limit for recruitment is 26 years. However, relaxation is provided to candidates belonging to reserved categories.

NPCIL Recruitment 2023: How to Apply

Advertisement

Candidates can apply online through the NPCIL website. Candidates should ensure that they fill in the GATE registration number and relevant discipline correctly in the online application form. Applicants should be careful while entering all the details in the application form, as no request for corrections will be accepted later.

NPCIL Recruitment 2023: Application Fees

Advertisement

Candidates belonging to the General/ EWS/ OBC categories will have to pay application fees of Rs 500.

NPCIL Recruitment 2023: Selection process

Candidates will be shortlisted based on their GATE 2021/2022/2023 score for the personal interview round.

NPCIL Recruitment 2023: Salary

The executive trainee post in NPCIL comes with an attractive remuneration package. During the training period, trainees will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 55,000, along with a one-time book allowance of Rs 18,000. NPCIL will provide lodging and boarding facilities to the trainees. Upon successful completion of the training, the Executive Trainee will be appointed as a Group ‘A’ Scientific Officer/C. The pay scale for this position is at Pay Level 10 in the Pay Matrix, with a monthly salary of Rs 56,100.

Read all the Latest Education News here