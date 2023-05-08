Trends :JEE Main Result 2023PSEB Class 8 ResultAP Board Inter ResultUP Board Result 2023Manabadi Inter Result
    • Home » education-career » NPCIL Recruitment 2023: Applications For 128 Vacancies Open From May 12

    NPCIL Recruitment 2023: Applications For 128 Vacancies Open From May 12

    The 128 vacancies include 48 for the position of Deputy Manager (HR), 32 for Deputy Manager (F&A) and 42 for Deputy Manager (C&MM).

    Curated By: Education and Careers Desk

    Local News Desk

    Last Updated: May 08, 2023, 19:52 IST

    Delhi, India

    The last date to apply is May 29.
    The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) is all set to invite applications for the post of Deputy Manager and Junior Hindi Translator from May 12. This recruitment drive will be conducted to fill 128 vacancies out of which 48 are for the position of Deputy Manager (HR), 32 for Deputy Manager (F&A), 42 for Deputy Manager (C&MM), 2 for Deputy Manager (Law) and 4 for Junior Translator Hindi.

    Candidates can apply from the official website of NPCIL- https://www.npcil.nic.in/. The last date to apply for the job is May 29 till 5:00 pm. The salary for Deputy Manager is Rs 56,100 while for Junior Hindi Translator is Rs 35,400.

    NPCIL Recruitment 2023: How to apply

    Step 1: Visit the official website of NPCIL—https://www.npcil.nic.in/

    Step 2: Click on the recruitment link when available, which will be present on the homepage

    Step 3: Register yourself by providing your basic details such as your mobile number and email address.

    Step 4: Enter the required details to fill out the application form

    Step 5: Upload the necessary documents

    Step 6: Pay the application fee

    Step 7 Download and save the application form for future use.

    The age limit for the Deputy Manager post is 18-30 years while for the Junior Hindi Translator is 18-28 years. To know more about the reservation for the different categories, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

    The selection process will include the written examination test, interview, document verification and medical examination test. Candidates should regularly visit the official website for updates regarding eligibility, application fee details and other important details.

    Meanwhile, NPCIL has also released the 96 vacancies for Trade Parrentice posts in its organisation. Applications must be submitted offline and online registration must be done through the NAPS portal. Candidates that are interested can review the deadlines and apply accordingly. Applications submitted after the deadline won’t be considered. The application must be submitted by May 25.

