NSDC to Upskill Software Development Engineers, Data Scientists, and Machine Learning Specialists

Scaler, an edtech startups, announced its strategic partnership with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to help India meet its growing demand for software development engineers, data scientists, and machine learning specialists through its upskilling programs.

The collaboration will work towards standardising tech upskilling in emerging high-growth areas and recognise it as the appropriate solution to create a large pool of skilled and certified workforce. Through this union, the learners completing the Scaler Academy and Scaler Data Science and Machine Learning (DSML) courses will be awarded a certificate of completion co-branded with NSDC.

“We believe that this will not just help certify deserving trained workforce but also help generate appropriate employment opportunities for the youth of the country. NSDC and Scaler will together address the need of the high-growth sectors identified by the Government of India, including IT, electronics, and entrepreneurship. This association has the potential to bridge the supply-demand differences and therefore bridge the ongoing great skills shortage in the tech industry," said Mr Sanjeeva Singh, EVP of the Skill Financing Team from NSDC, joined by Mr Varun Batra, GM, who supported close this partnership.

Advertisement

This partnership aims to address the prevailing skill gap in the tech industry by providing upskilling courses, which will now be recognised under NSDC, thereby highlighting the country’s support for producing industry-ready tech talents. NSDC endeavours to create a sustainable and enabling training ecosystem. Learners enrolled with Scaler are taught, guided, and mentored by industry veterans and experts from leading tech organisations, including Google, Meta, Netflix, Microsoft, etc. The scheme also helps create a certified, verifiable data repository of all the candidates being trained by Scaler.

Read all the Latest Education News here