NTA Announces Exam Dates For NEET UG, CUET-UG, PG 2023 in Manipur

The National Testing Agency (NTA) in its notification has released dates for the candidates in Manipur who want to apply for NEET- UG, CUET- UG, and CUET- PG 2023. The decision is taken after carefully reviewing the law and order situation of the north-eastern state.

For NEET- UG 2023 the examination will be conducted between June 3 and June 5. Applicants have to give their entrance examination using pen and paper in offline mode. While for the CUET- UG 2023, NTA has proposed a computer-based test. The examination will be held between June 5 to 8. On the other hand, for the CUET- PG 2023, candidates will have an examination from June 5 to 17, also in the computer-based test mode.

Further, students from Manipur have the option to change the city for the examination. Students who don’t want to miss a year in their academic journey due to the law and order situation can update their exam venue. Such candidates have to download fresh admit cards with a change in their location. Students from Manipur aspiring to ace CUET- UG, NEET- UG, or CUET- PG can change their exam city from the below-mentioned cities only:

1. Aizawl (Mizoram)

2. Kohima/Dimapur (Nagaland)

3. Shillong (Meghalaya)

4. Guwahati (Assam)

5. Jorhat (Assam)

6. Silchar (Assam)

7. Kolkata (West Bengal)

8. Delhi

9. Bengaluru (Karnataka)

10. Imphal (Manipur)

The change in exam city option will be available only to Manipur candidates through the Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) facility. The duration of the facility is available from May 28 to May 30 at 7 pm. A message in this regard will be sent to each candidate on his/her registered mobile number with the online application form for the respective exam. The Candidates must use their registered mobile number to avail of this facility through IVRS.

Alternatively, a candidate from Manipur has the option to contact or reach the office of the concerned city coordinator in one of the mentioned cities to change their exam city option. The respective city coordinators of NTA will share a consolidated list of candidates with their application number, name of the exam, and preferred exam city.

On receipt of city change options from the interested Manipur candidates through any of the above modes, NTA will issue fresh admit cards accordingly through the respective official exam portals. Students are advised to check the official website for any change in the procedure or to download admit cards.