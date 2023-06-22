NTA CSIR NET 2023 Result Soon, Know Percentile and Normalisation Process

National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon declare the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) NET Result 2023 for the combined CSIR NET December 2022 and June 2023 sessions. Candidates will be able to check CSIR NET 2023 results on the official website- csirnet.nta.nic.in.

CSIR NET 2023 exam was conducted from June 6 to June 8. 2,74,027 candidates appeared for the CSIR NET December 2022 - June 2023 exam online from 426 exam centers located in 178 cities across the country.

NTA has already released the CSIR NET 2023 answer key and gave the candidates a provision to raise objections against the answer key till June 16. NTA CSIR NET Result 2023 will be released on the basis of the final answer key.

NTA CSIR NET 2023: Percentile, Normalisation Process

CSIR NET exam was conducted in multiple shifts, NTA will follow the normalisation process to decide the score. The testing agency said that if the exam for a subject is conducted in multiple shifts, then the NTA score will be calculated corresponding to the raw marks obtained by a candidate. The calculated NTA score for the raw marks for all the shifts and sessions will be merged for further processing for deciding the allocation.

In case the percentiles for the multi-shift paper are unequal, the qualifying cut-off for that category will be the lowest for all candidates (all shifts). The percentile score is the score based on the relative performance of all those who appeared in CSIR NET 2023. The marks obtained are converted into a scale of 100 to 0 for each session of the examinees.