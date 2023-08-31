Several school boards, ranging from the CBSE to the Maharashtra SSC and HSC, have begun to announce the examination dates for Classes 10 and 12 for the academic year 2023-24. After passing their board examinations, students frequently decide to take competitive exams.

Every year, thousands of students take competitive tests like the Common University admission Test (CUET), engineering admission exams like JEE Main, and medical entrance exams like NEET. According to media reports, the first session of JEE Main 2024 would probably take place in February. NTA hasn’t made any public statements about this, though. Students will be able to complete the application form as soon as the registration process begins.

To administer entrance exams for admission/fellowship at higher educational institutions, the National Testing Agency (NTA) was established as a directing, specialized, autonomous, and self-sufficient testing body. The Academic Year’s examination schedule is often made public by NTA. The dates for important tests like CUET UG, NEET UG, JEE Main 2024 Session 1, and others will be listed on the annual examination calendar.

JEE (Main), a joint entrance exam, is hosted by NTA and consists of two papers. NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), and Institutions/Universities supported/recognized by participating State Governments conduct Paper 1 for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B.Tech.).

JEE (Main) serves as a prerequisite for JEE (Advanced), a test for admission to IITs. For entry into the country’s B. Arch and B. Planning programs, Paper 2 is dealt with.

NEET UG 2024, a medical entrance exam, will be held in the interim to determine eligibility for admission to MBBS and BDS programs.