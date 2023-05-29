CSIR-UGC NET 2023 Exam City Intimation Slip Released by NTA, Admit Card Soon

The National Testing Agency has released the advanced city intimation examination slips for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2022–June 2023 for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for lectureship in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Candidates who have to appear for the examination can check their intimation of examination slip from the official website - csirnet.nta.nic.in. The admit card is expected to be out soon.

“The Advance Intimation Slip informing the candidates of the allotment of the exam city has been hosted on the website csirnet.nta.nic.in. The candidates are advised to check/download the same using their Application No. and Date of Birth from the website csirnet.nta.nic.in. The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for the Examination," reads the official notice.

CSIR-UGC NET 2023: Steps to download city intimation form

Step 1- Visit the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2- On the home page, navigate the link that reads Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2022/June 2023 Examination (City Intimation)

Step 3- Select the link.

Step 4 - A new tab will be open on the screen

Step 5- Click on submit button and your Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2022/June 2023 examination slip will appear on the screen

Step 6- Download the slip and save it for future reference.

CSIR-UGC NET 2023: Exam Dates

The examination dates for various subjects are mentioned below:

Subjects Date of Examination Life Sciences June 6 Chemical Science June 7 Mathematical Science June 7 Physical Science June 8 Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences June 8

The admit card for the examination will be issued separately. In case any candidate faces any difficulty in downloading/checking the examination city intimation slip for the examination he/she can contact NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000/011-6922770 or send an e-mail to csirnet@nta.ac.in.

The entrance exam is held to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), lectureship (LS), and assistant professor across universities and colleges in India. The total test papers include chemical sciences, earth, atmospheric, ocean, and planetary sciences, life sciences, mathematical sciences, and physical sciences. The medium of the paper will be both English and Hindi.