CUET UG 2023 Admit Card Released at cuet.samarth.ac.in, How to Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has made the CUET UG admit card 2023 available today, May 19. Candidates who are scheduled to take the exam on May 21, 22, 23, and 24, 2023 can now download their admit cards. The official website for downloading the CUET UG admit card is cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The admit card displays the subjects in which these candidates are scheduled to appear. However, candidates who have chosen subjects different from those mentioned on their admit card will receive their revised hall tickets later. Candidates are advised to properly check all the mentioned details on their respective admit cards and take a printout of the same two-three days before the exam.

CUET UG Admit Card 2023: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website of NTA CUET, which is www.cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: Scroll down on the homepage until you find the ‘Download CUET Admit Card 2023’ link located at the bottom.

Step 3: Click on the provided link, which will redirect you to a new page displaying a login interface.

Step 4: On the login page, carefully enter your registration number and password in the respective fields.

Step 5: Enter the application number, password, and security pin (as displayed on the page) accurately.

Around 14.99 candidates are expected to appear for the UG entrance examinations this year. According to the official notice, “The CUET (UG) – 2023 has been scheduled for 14, 99, 778 (Fourteen Lakhs, ninety-nine thousand, seven hundred and seventy-eight) candidates who have opted for 64,35,050 Test Papers. These candidates have applied for 48,779 unique combinations of subjects across 250 Central, State, and other participating universities / Institutions / Organizations for the Academic session 2023-2024."

If any student encounters difficulties while downloading the CUET hall ticket 2023 or notices any discrepancies in the information provided on it, they should promptly contact the NTA for assistance. The agency can be reached through the official website or can call the help desk at the following phone numbers: 011-40759000 and 011-69227700. It’s important to note that any discrepancies found on the CUET hall ticket 2023 at the examination center may result in the candidate being unable to take the entrance test.