NTA Releases Exam Schedule For CMAT, GPAT 2023, Details Here

The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) and Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2023 exam schedules have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The official notice for both tests is available at nta.ac.in. According to the schedule, CMAT 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on May 4 in two shifts. While the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test will be held on May 22, also in two shifts. For both tests, the first shift will begin from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift will be held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The registration process for CMAT 2023 started on February 14 and ended on March 6. On the other hand, the application submission for GPAT 2023 commenced on February 13 and concluded on March 13.

The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is a national-level exam for admission to management programmes across the country. The grades in CMAT are taken into consideration by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) affiliated or participating institutes to select eligible candidates. Candidates appearing for the CMAT exam should note that the test will comprise 100 questions with total marks of 400. There will be negative markings for wrong answers, so candidates are advised to be careful while attempting the exam. The medium of the CMAT question paper will be in English only.

The Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) is a national-level exam for students seeking admission into Masters of Pharmacy (MPharma) programmes. In the GPAT, there will be a total of 125 questions carrying a total of 500 marks. Students who appear for the aptitude test will secure four marks for every correct answer and lose one mark for every wrong answer. Like CMAT, this question paper too will be in English only.

The GPAT question paper will comprise questions from pharmaceutical chemistry, pharmacognosy, pharmacology, and pharmaceutics among others. Before appearing for the GPAT exam, candidates can attempt the mock tests hosted by NTA on their main website. The mock tests will help a candidate to understand the pattern of the exam and be better prepared for the main exam.

