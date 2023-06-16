Trends :NIRF Ranking 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th ResultJAC Class 8th Result
Home » education-career » NTA to Reschedule CUET Exam for Meghalaya Students Allotted Centres Elsewhere: Edu Min

NTA to Reschedule CUET Exam for Meghalaya Students Allotted Centres Elsewhere: Edu Min

The rescheduled exam date for the affected students from Meghalaya will be announced as soon as the state administration submits to the NTA the list of the affected students

Advertisement

Published By: Damini Solanki

PTI

Last Updated: June 16, 2023, 15:34 IST

Shillong, India

The Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) is scheduled to be held on Friday (Representative Image)
The Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) is scheduled to be held on Friday (Representative Image)

Meghalaya Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma on Thursday said the National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to reschedule CUET examination for students from the northeastern state who have been allotted centres elsewhere in the country.

The Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) is scheduled to be held on Friday.

“The Union Ministry for Human Resources has directed the NTA to reschedule the exam for students from the state who were allotted CUET examination centres outside the state," Sangma told PTI.

The rescheduled exam date for the affected students from Meghalaya will be announced as soon as the state administration submits to the NTA the list of the affected students, he said.

Advertisement

The students on the list will get another opportunity to sit for the exam on a rescheduled date, he said, adding that data is being collected at the moment and the list will be submitted to the NTA at the earliest.

He said the development took place after Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma wrote a letter to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, urging him to intervene in the matter and issue necessary directions to the NTA to make alternative arrangements for the affected students.

He informed Pradhan that students from Meghalaya were allotted exam centres in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Kolkata and other far-off places, following which several aspirants complained to the state government about it.

He said the allocation of CUET exam centres for students from Meghalaya in far-off places has caused significant inconvenience and logistical challenges for the students and their parents.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Kiara Joins YRF Spy Universe | Alia, Gal Gadot Pose Together | Neha Kakkar Quashes Divorce Rumours
  • Sunny Deol, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra & Bobby Deol At Karan Deol's Sangeet Ceremony | Viral Videos
  • Adipurush Memes: From Allu Arjun’s Pushpa To 'Chhapri' Dialogues, Prabhas' Movie Roasted On Twitter
  • Taapsee Pannu Has A Different Take On Priyanka Chopra's 'Bollywood Camps' Remark & We Sort Of Agree
  • Alia, Katrina, Vicky Catch Up | 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam' Release Gets Delayed | Kapil's First Vlog

    • Sangma said CUET admit cards were issued only on Wednesday, just two days ahead of the scheduled exam on Friday.

    Meghalaya had earlier requested the NTA to set up CUET centres in all 12 districts of the state.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Damini SolankiDamini Solanki, a News Trainee with News18.com, is always looking for stories. R...Read More

    first published: June 16, 2023, 13:05 IST
    last updated: June 16, 2023, 15:34 IST
    Read More