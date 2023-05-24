NTPC Recruitment 2023: 30 Assistant Chemical Trainee Posts Announced, Check Eligibility

National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) has announced the recruitment of several Assistant Chemical Trainees (ACT). Interested candidates can check eligibility and apply, accordingly for this post on the official website – careers.ntpc.co.in or ntpc.co.in. The application process is currently in progress and the last date to apply is June 1.

The recruitment drive aims at filling 30 vacancies for the ACT post in NTPC offices across the country. After filling the application form, the eligible candidates must appear for the All-India Selection Test and pass the medical examination.

Age Criteria:

Applicants must be less than 27 years of age as of June 1 to apply for the position. However, the age limit has some relaxation for people who belong to the reserved categories.

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have passed M.Sc in Chemistry with a minimum of 60% marks from a recognized Indian University or Institute. Students who are currently studying in their final semester and will finish their exams by August this year are also eligible for the exam.

Salary of the job:

The salary being offered is Rs 30,000 a month along with accommodation and other allowances for a year. As soon as the training period of one year is over, the salary will be increased from Rs 30,000 to Rs 1.2 lakhs a month.

Steps to apply:

First of all, visit the official website of NTPC, careers.ntpc.co.in.

Click on the link for Recruitment of Assistant Chemist Trainees (ACT).

You will be taken to a page where you will have to register by filling in the necessary details.

Crosscheck all information entered by you and submit the completed form.

Take a printout for future reference.

Make sure you have all documents in a pdf format as the application form requires candidates to upload them to provide proof of identity and educational qualifications.

Along with ACT, NTPC has also announced the recruitment for the role of Assistant Manager. The online application window closes on June 2. A total of 300 vacancies have been announced in various disciplines such as electrical, mechanical, electronics and instrumentation engineering.