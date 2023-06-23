NVS Recruitment 2023: All You Need to Know

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has recently issued an official notification announcing revised recruitment guidelines for various teaching and non-teaching roles. Interested candidates can apply for the positions through the official website, navodaya.gov.in. This recruitment drive aims to fill various posts, including PGT (Computer Science), PGT (Physical Education), PGT (Modern Indian Language), TGT (Art), TGT (Computer Science), TGT (Physical Education), TGT (Music), Catering Supervisor, TGT (Computer Science), Electrician/Plumber, Mess Helper, Computer Operator, Assistant Commissioner, Executive Engineer, Section Officer, Legal Assistant, Personal Assistant, Assistant Section Officer, and Stenographer.
The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti will recruit over 7,500 candidates across various posts. For more information on NVS Recruitment 2023, please read further.
Vacancies:
Candidates can check the available vacancies for the given posts below:
PGT (Computer Science): 306
PGT (Physical Education): 91
PGT (Modern Indian Language): 46
TGT (Computer Science): 649
TGT (Art): 649
TGT (Physical Education): 1,244
TGT (Music): 649
Staff Nurse: 649
Catering Supervisor: 637
Electrician/Plumber: 598
Mess Helper: 1,297
ASO: 55
Computer Operator: 8
Stenographer: 49
Educational Qualification:
The required eligibility criteria for educational qualifications are as follows:
PGT (Computer Science): M.Sc./MCA/M.Tech (CS) + B.Ed.
PGT (Physical Education): M.P.Ed.
PGT (Modern Indian Language): PG in the related subject + B.Ed.
TGT (Computer Science): BCA/B.Sc (CS)/B.Tech (CS/IT) + B.Ed. + CTET
TGT (Art): Degree in Fine Arts + B.Ed.
TGT (Physical Education): B.P.Ed.
TGT (Music): Degree in Music
Staff Nurse: B.Sc Nursing + 2.5 Years of experience
Catering Supervisor: Degree in Hotel Management OR ITI + 10 Years of experience
Electrician/Plumber: ITI + 2 Years of experience
Mess Helper: 10th Pass + 5 Years of experience
ASO: Graduate + 3 Years of experience
Computer Operator: BCA/B.Sc./B.Tech (CS/IT)
Stenographer: 12th Pass + Steno
Age Limit:
The age limit criteria for the given positions are as follows:
PGT (Computer Science): 40 years old
PGT (Physical Education): 40 years old
PGT (Modern Indian Language): 40 years old
TGT (Computer Science): 35 years old
TGT (Art): 35 years old
TGT (Physical Education): 35 years old
TGT (Music): 35 years old
Staff Nurse: 35 years old
Catering Supervisor: 35 years old
Electrician/Plumber: 40 years old
Mess Helper: 35 years old
ASO: 33 years old
Computer Operator: 30 years old
Stenographer: 27 years old
Salary:
The salary range for candidates applying for various teaching and non-teaching positions will be from Rs 18,000.
Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected for the given positions based on their performance in the written test and interview.
How to Apply Online:
To apply for the given positions, eligible candidates are required to submit their applications on navodaya.gov.in.