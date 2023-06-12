O. P. Jindal Global University Introduces 1-year MBA Course For Working Professionals

With a mission to empower working professionals and make them business-ready, Jindal Global Business School (JGBS), O. P. Jindal Global University (JGU) has introduced a 1-year online MBA course with upGrad as its Technology Service Provider (TSP). The 12-month curriculum of this online MBA has been carefully curated to enable learners to get a thorough domain understanding and help them prepare for the demanding job market.

Individuals interested in enrolling MBA program must possess a graduation degree from a recognized university with a minimum aggregate score of 50% in any field of study. Applicants have to take the JMAT Online National Level entrance exam. Divided into 4 terms, each term has a combination of core and experiential learning-based courses either in the form of an independent research project or Capstone. It comes with specialization tracks that make the learning more in-depth and targeted across Marketing, Finance, Strategy & Leadership, and Digital Finance.

The curriculum also includes live content, industry-led case studies, assignments and projects coupled with an upGrad-built AI-powered platform to host best-in-class content and live sessions from faculty and industry experts.

Prof. (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University said, “Over the past decade, O.P. Jindal Global University has established itself as an unparalleled and pioneering institution setting the benchmark for global higher education in India. As an “Institution of Eminence", our decision to launch the 1-year online MBA program provides an extraordinary educational voyage, equipping our students to embrace the future with confidence. Designed with the vision of imparting interdisciplinary education with an international outlook, the curriculum focuses on nurturing problem-solving skills and fostering leadership qualities essential for conquering global business challenges. I welcome each of you to step into the future of management education with our thoughtfully curated MBA program, tailored to shape trailblazers who will redefine the global business landscape."