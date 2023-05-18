Odisha 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: BSE Odisha HSC Result Declared, 96.4% Students Pass Matric Exam

Curated By: Damini Solanki
Odisha (Orissa), India
Odisha 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha has announced the class 10 results 2023 today, May 18 at 10 AM. Around 6 lakh students took the matric/HSC board exams this year. A total of 96.4% students cleared the exam. While 95.75% of boys cleared the exam, the pass percentage among girls is 97.05%. As many as 5,21,444 students took the HSC exam this year. Read More
Candidates can check their Class 10 matric results after they are released by visiting the following official websites:
— bseodisha.ac.in
— orissaresults.nic.in
— bseodisha.nic.in
Students need to obtain at least 30% marks in each subject as well as overall to be determined as pass.
Students who appeared in the 10th class examination of Odisha Board will also be able to check their result through SMS. To check the result, type 10th RESULT in the message box of your mobile and send it to 5676750.
Step 1: Visit the official websites — bseodisha.ac.in or orissaresults.nic.in.
Step 2: Look for the link related to the BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2023 on the homepage and click on it.
Step 3: Type in the field provided with your Roll Number.
Step 4: Submit the information and view your marks in the Odisha 10th Result 2023.
The number of students taking the Odisha board exams 2023 has declined. As per an earlier report at least 18,000 students in the state missed out on the summative-II matriculation examination or the matric final exams that were held in March. In the summative-I exam held in November last year, 14,000 candidates were a no-show…read more
A total of 4,158 students got an A1 grade, 29838 got an A2 grade, 77567 got a B1 grade, 118750 got a B2 grade, 121611 got a C grade, 95006 students got a D grade, 61474 got an E grade, and 7645 students got F grade.
This year, Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur have been adjudged as the best-performing districts with a 97.99% pass percentage. Malkangiri district has once again recorded the lowest pass percentage with 92.63%.
|YEAR
|NO. OF STUDENTS
|2023
|5,21,444
|2022
|5,85,730
|2021
|5,74,125
|2020
|5,60,905
|2019
|3,97,125
|2018
|5,90,367
As many as 253633 boys or 95.75% cleared the exam this year while the pass percentage among girls is 97.05% or 258827 girls.
BSE Odisha will activate the result for students to check their scores at noon.
After getting the BSE Odisha matric marksheets online, student must cross-check the following details carefully and in case of any error, report to the board authorities immediately:
— Their name
— Roll number
— Father’s name
— Mother’s name
— Total marks
— Percentage calculation
— School name
— Spellings of all details
— Grades
— Pass/fail status
2023- 96.4%
2022- 90.55%
2021- 97.89%
2020- 85.5%
2019- 70-78%
2018- 92.47%
|MARKS
|GRADES
|100-90
|A1
|89-80
|A2
|79-70
|B1
|69-60
|B2
|59-50
|C
|49-40
|D
|39-33
|E
|Below 33
|F
A printout of the BSE Odisha matric online result will act as the provisional one. This will be accepted for the SAMS Odisha 11th admissions, which will begin soon. The official or the original marksheet will be made available by the board in due course of time. Students will be able to collect it from their respective schools at a later date.
The BSE Odisha matric board exam result 2023 has been declared. The link to check the scores will be activated at 12 pm.
As many as 3,222 schools have recorded 100% pass percentage.
While 95.75% of boys cleared the exam, the pass percentage among girls is 97.05%.
A total of 96.4% of students passed the exam.
The Odisha education minister Pramila Malik has announced the BSE Odisha class 10th or HSC exam results. The link to check the scores will be out soon.
The press conference has begun. To get your scores online, keep the admit card handy.
To get your scores online, keep the admit card handy. It contains the roll number which will be needed to access the result online. It will act as a provisional marksheet and the official one will be given to the students at a later date.
BSE Odisha will announce the 10th results at a press conference to be held at 10 am. However, the link to check the marks will be activated at 12 pm.
BSE conducted the Odisha board Class 10 exams 2023 from March 10 to March 17.
The toppers list or merit list will likely be released as soon as the result is out. Last year, the merit list was not released by BSE Odisha. The exam results were prepared based on the two summative exams, and internal assessment marks.
To pass the examination, candidates must achieve a minimum of 30 per cent marks in all subjects. In the BSE Odisha result 2022, candidates who obtain less than 30 per cent of the marks will be deemed unsuccessful. Odisha Class 10 Result mark sheet will include details like the name of the student, school name, school code, session, subject code, subject-wise marks, theory marks, practical marks, overall grades, pass or fail, and grand total.
BSE conducted the Odisha board Class 10 exams 2023 from March 10 to March 17. The online BSE Odisha 10th result mark sheet will be provisional and students will have to collect the original mark sheet from their respective schools. The credentials required to access the class 10th result 2023 Odisha are roll number and date of birth. Upon the release of the results, students will receive information, including the total number of students who passed, the pass percentage, and the list of top performers.
If a candidate fails to meet this requirement, they will be required to appear for supplementary exams. After the announcement of the Odisha 10th Result 2023, students who are dissatisfied with their obtained marks will have the opportunity to apply for re-evaluation. The application window for re-evaluation will open after the declaration of the result. The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, will provide students who have failed in one or two subjects with the chance to appear in the supplementary exams. Last year’s passing percentage was 90.55 per cent.