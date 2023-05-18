Odisha 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: BSE Odisha HSC Result Declared, 96.4% Students Pass Matric Exam

Step 1: Visit the official websites — bseodisha.ac.in or orissaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for the link related to the BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2023 on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3: Type in the field provided with your Roll Number.

Step 4: Submit the information and view your marks in the Odisha 10th Result 2023.