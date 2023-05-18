Odisha 10th Result 2023: Decline in Number of Students Taking HSC Exam

The number of students taking the Odisha board exams 2023 has declined. As per an earlier report at least 18,000 students in the state missed out on the summative-II matriculation examination or the matric final exams that were held in March. In the summative-I exam held in November last year, 14,000 candidates were a no-show.

Odisha 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates

This year, 5,21,444 students took the exam while last year it was 5,85,730, and in 2021, it was 5,74,125. As per reports, in 2022, a whopping 44,000 pupils did not write the test. The secondary school dropout rate in Odisha stood at 16.06 per cent in 2020-21, however, it rose to 27.2 per cent in 2021-22. This was over double the national average for the previous academic year (12.6 percent).

These rates are higher among Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. In the academic year 2020-21, more than 49,000 students dropped out even before entering the higher secondary level. Of these, 15,792 students belonged to the tribal category, while another 11,045 students were from the SC category. This year, too, the largest number of dropouts of 1,199 students have come from the tribal-dominated Bolangir district. Coastal Balasore saw 1,158 dropouts.

Odisha 10th Result: Number of students taking exam over the years

YEAR NO. OF STUDENTS 2023 5,21,444 2022 5,85,730 2021 5,74,125 2020 5,60,905 2019 3,97,125 2018 5,90,367

School and mass education minister Samir Ranjan Dash attributed the fall in matriculation exam turnout to waived examination fees. “When a student fills up the form after making payment of the examination fees, he would feel compelled to appear at the examination. Since the government has waived the fees this year, it is obvious that the student would not find it compelling to appear at the examination and may drop out of it," he said.

“I don’t know the exact number of dropout students and will make queries about it after the examination is over. The department will take up the matter seriously and ascertain the causes responsible for it," he added.

Meanwhile, the BSE Odisha HSC result 2023 has been declared and a total of 96.4% of students cleared the exam. While 95.75% of boys cleared the exam, the pass percentage among girls is 97.05%. This year, Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur have been adjudged as the best-performing districts with a 97.99% pass percentage. Malkangiri district has once again recorded the lowest pass percentage with 92.63%.