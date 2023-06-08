CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023 Likely Today, Websites to Check

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) will likely announce the Class 12 Arts stream result today, June 8. Students who appeared in the examination can check their results on the official websites. Candidates are advised to keep ready with their admit cards to check the results.

CHSE Odisha +2 Arts Results LIVE Updates

Odisha Class 12th Science and Commerce results were announced on March 31, during which the council’s President informed that HSE Arts results will be announced shortly, by June 8. However, the official notification for Odisha HSE Arts result date and time is awaited.

CHSE will hold a press conference to announce Plus Two Arts results in which pass percentage and other highlights of the result will be shared. After the press conference, the result link will be activated, allowing students to access their individual results. Students can check Odisha 12th results for the Arts stream using the board exam roll number and registration number.

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023: Websites to Check

- orissaresults.nic.in

- chseodisha.nic.in

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link CHSE 12th Results 2023 for arts stream on the homepage

Step 3: Candidates have to enter the required credentials

Step 4: Click on the submit button