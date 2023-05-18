Odisha BSE 10th Result 2023: HSC Supplementary Exam Schedule to Release Soon

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha has announced the class 10 results 2023 today, May 18 at 10 AM. Around 6 lakh students took the matric/HSC board exams this year. A total of 96.4 per cent students cleared the exam.

Students who are not satisfied with their performance in the examination have the opportunity to apply for rechecking within a month. Students who are dissatisfied with their obtained marks will have the opportunity to apply for re-evaluation.

Additionally, a supplementary exam will be conducted this year, providing a chance for improvement. The schedule for the supplementary exam will be released soon.

To pass the examination, candidates must achieve a minimum of 30 per cent marks in all subjects. In the BSE Odisha result 2022, candidates who obtain less than 30 per cent of the marks will be deemed unsuccessful.

Candidates will be able to access their Class 10 matric results on the official websites — bseodisha.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in, and orissaresults.nic.in.

A total of 4,158 students got an A1 grade, 29838 got an A2 grade, 77567 got a B1 grade, 118750 got a B2 grade, 121611 got a C grade, 95006 students got a D grade, 61474 got an E grade, and 7645 students got F grade.

This year the girls have outperformed the boys. While 95.75 per cent of boys cleared exam, the pass percentage among girls is 97.05 per cent. As many as 3,222 schools have recorded 100 per cent pass percentage.

BSE conducted the Odisha board Class 10 exams 2023 from March 10 to March 17. As many as 5,21,444 students took the HSC exam this year. The online BSE Odisha 10th result mark sheet is provisional and students will have to collect the original mark sheet from their respective schools.

