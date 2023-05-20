Odisha BSE Matric Results 2023: Cuttack, Jatgatsinghpur Best Performing Districts

The Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) announced the much-awaited results of the Matriculation or annual High School Certificate (HSC) examination. A total of 5,21,444 candidates had appeared in the annual state board examination for the year 2023, of which 5,12,460 successfully cleared the examination. The overall pass percentage stands at 96.19 per cent.

This year the pass rate for girls is 97.05 per cent and the pass rate for boys is 95.75 per cent. The performance of students in Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur districts was the best, each scoring 97.99 per cent pass percentage, while Malkangari district was at the bottom with 92.68 per cent pass percentage. Of the total pass out, 2,58,827 students were girls and 2,53,633 were boys.

The examination was held from March 10 to March 20, 2023, at 3218 centres across the state. The results were formally announced by the School and Mass Education Minister Pramila Mallik at the Board’s Cuttack office at 10 am on May 18 in the presence of the Principal Secretary of the Mass Education Department and the Board’s President and Secretary.

As compared to other districts of the state, Jagatsinghpur district has the highest pass rate in the matric examination and there is joy among the students. Student Sai Lipsa Pradhan is the topper who has secured 95 per cent. Her aim is to be a top administrative officer and serve the Nation. She said “Good support of my family and my teacher helped me secure the highest percentage in my district. My aim is to be an Administrative Officer and to serve the Nation,"

On this occasion, School and Mass Education Minister Pramila Mallik said that a supplementary examination had been arranged this year. In the coming days, the government will take a decision on whether the exam will be conducted in Summative 1 and subdivided into two methods as before. The minister also revealed that the results have improved this year.

The Board has also set up a control room for the students that will be made operational for seven days. The control room number is 0671-2415460.

Students can check their results by visiting the Board’s official website, www.bseodisha.ac.in. They can also log in to the orissaresults.nic.in to check their results using their roll number and date of birth. Students can also download their scoreboards from the website. In addition, students can access their results through SMS. To know your results through SMS, you must type OR10Roll Number and send the SMS to 5676750.