Odisha Class 10th Supplementary Exam 2023 Admit Card Released, Steps to Download

Those who registered for the Odisha HSC supplementary exams can download the hall ticket via the official site at bseodisha.ac.in

Published By: Sukanya Nandy

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 17:23 IST

Odisha (Orissa), India

The Odisha 10th supplementary examination will commence on, July 3 (Representative Image)
The Class 10th supplementary exam 2023 admit card has been released by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha. Those who registered for the Odisha HSC supplementary exams can download the hall ticket via the official site at bseodisha.ac.in. To download the Odisha Class 10 supplementary exam admit card, students will have to enter their name and father’s name on the login window.

According to the schedule, the 10th supplementary examination will commence on Monday, July 3. Students who could not clear the Odisha 10th final exams conducted earlier this year will be appearing for the supplementary exams.

Students who got themselves registered for the Odisha HSC supplementary exams must note that it is mandatory to carry a printout of admit card and school ID to the exam centre. If in case a candidate fails to bring it along, he/she will not be allowed to enter the exam hall or appear for the test. It is important to note that the hall ticket has also been released for the correspondence programme of Class 10.

Odisha Class 10th Supplementary Exam 2023 Admit Card: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Odisha Class 10 Supplementary Exam Admit Card 2023’ link, available on the home page.

Step 3: On the new login window, enter the details (candidate name and father’s name) then click on submit.

Step 4: The Class 10 admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check the details mentioned on the admit card and download the page.

Odisha 10th Supplementary Exam Details

    • The examination will be of 50 marks for multiple choice questions (MCQs) that will be answered in an OMR sheet and 30 marks will be for subjective type questions, which will be answered in question cum answer booklet.

    According to the examination pattern, the supplementary question paper will consist of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) carrying 50 marks as well as subjective type questions that will be for a total of 30 marks. Students will have to answer the MCQs in Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheet while subjective questions will be answered in the question cum answer booklet.

    About the Author

    Sukanya NandySukanya Nandy, Subeditor at News18.com, covers education and career. She has bee...Read More

    first published: June 28, 2023, 17:21 IST
    last updated: June 28, 2023, 17:23 IST
