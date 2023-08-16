Odisha Class 11 Admission 2023 For Phase 2 Vacant Seats Begin at samsodisha.gov.in

The Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE) is inviting applications for phase 2 e-admission to fill vacant seats in class 11 at higher secondary schools across Odisha for the academic session 2023-24. The process is facilitated through the Student Academic Management System (SAMS), and applications are now open starting from August 16.

Interested and eligible students can submit their applications online at samsodisha.gov.in. To be eligible for class 11 admissions, applicants must have successfully passed the High School Certificate (HSC) examination conducted by the Odisha Board of Secondary Education or equivalent boards. The board has clarified that no reservations or weightage claims will be considered for these vacant seat admissions.

Odisha Class 11 Admission: How to Apply

The link for eligible candidates to register for phase 2 class 11 admissions against vacant seats is accessible on the SAMS Odisha official website. Candidates can finish the application process by following the steps outlined below.

Step 1: Go to the SAMS Odisha official website- samsodisha.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the student login website and complete the new enrollment process.

Step 3: Enter the necessary information.

Step 4: Complete the application form.

Step 5: Pay the application fee and then click the final submission link.

The deadline for applying online and submitting the Common Application Form (CAF) is scheduled for August 28 at 11:55 pm. New applicants must register using their phone number and email address. Students who have previously registered must reapply for admission using their respective login credentials.