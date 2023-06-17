Trends :NIRF Ranking 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th ResultJAC Class 8th Result
Home » education-career » Odisha Extends School Summer Vacation by 2 Days in View of Heatwave

Odisha Extends School Summer Vacation by 2 Days in View of Heatwave

Schools, both government and private schools across the state would now reopen on June 21 instead of June 19, the official said on Friday

Advertisement

Published By: Damini Solanki

PTI

Last Updated: June 17, 2023, 12:40 IST

Bhubaneswar, India

The entire state continues to be under the grip of an intense heatwave (Representative Image)
The entire state continues to be under the grip of an intense heatwave (Representative Image)

The Odisha government extended the school summer vacation by two days in view of the prevailing hot and humid weather, an official said. Schools, both government and private schools across the state would now reopen on June 21 instead of June 19, the official said on Friday.

top videos
  • Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, More Attend Karan Deol-Drishya Acharya's Grand Wedding Reception In Mumbai
  • Baraatis Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol & Dharmendra Dance To Dhol Beats At Karan Deol's Wedding | WATCH
  • Sunny Deol, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra & Bobby Deol At Karan Deol's Sangeet Ceremony | Viral Videos
  • Alia Bhatt Debuts Her Action Star Skills & New Baddie Avatar In 'Heart Of Stone' Opposite Gal Gadot
  • Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan Turns Host, Pooja Bhatt Enters House | New Season More Suited For TV?

    • “The government after careful consideration has been pleased to reopen the schools under the School and Mass Education department on 21.06.2023," the letter issued by the department said. The entire state continues to be under the grip of an intense heatwave with as many as 31 places recording temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius or more on Friday. Sonepur was the hottest place in the state at 45.6 degrees Celsius on Friday, followed by Jharsuguda 45.4 C, Balangir 45.3 C, Sambalpur 44.8 C, Angul 44.7 C, Hirakud 44.6 C, Bhubaneswar 44.6 C, Sundargarh 44.5 C, Talcher 44.4 C, Boudh 44.2 C and Rourkela and Bargarh at 44 degrees Celsius.

    Meanwhile, the IMD has forecast no large change in maximum temperature (day temperature) during the next four days and a slight fall thereafter at many places in the state. It is likely to be above normal by 4-7 degree Celsius at a few places during the period, the MeT office said. The state is expecting an outbreak of southwest monsoon between June 18 to June 21, sources in the local weather office said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Damini SolankiDamini Solanki, a News Trainee with News18.com, is always looking for stories. R...Read More

    first published: June 17, 2023, 12:36 IST
    last updated: June 17, 2023, 12:40 IST
    Read More