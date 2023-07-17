Trends :Delhi SchoolsCUET UGAP RGUKT IIIT ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » Odisha: Girls Oppose Merger of Their School with Boys' School

Odisha: Girls Oppose Merger of Their School with Boys' School

The Odisha government has decided to merge the Unit-9 Girls High School with the Unit-9 Boys High School to accommodate and relocate Rama Devi Women’s Junior College

Advertisement

Published By: Sukanya Nandy

PTI

Last Updated: July 17, 2023, 17:02 IST

Odisha (Orissa), India

As per the decision, the Arts and Commerce streams can be shifted to Unit-9 Government Girls’ High School in the first phase (Representative image)
As per the decision, the Arts and Commerce streams can be shifted to Unit-9 Government Girls’ High School in the first phase (Representative image)

Girl students of a school here and their parents staged a sit-in dharna here opposing the state government’s decision to merge their institution with a boys’ school, police said. At least five students of Unit-9 Government Girls High School fainted during the agitation. They were rushed to the Capital Hospital and their condition was stable, the police said.

The state government has decided to merge the Unit-9 Girls High School with the Unit-9 Boys High School to accommodate and relocate Rama Devi Women’s Junior College.

The Director of Higher Secondary School, Odisha, has already written a letter to the School & Mass Education Special Secretary on the separation of the infrastructure of RD Women’s Higher Secondary School from Rama Devi Women’s University.

Advertisement

As per the decision, the Arts and Commerce streams can be shifted to Unit-9 Government Girls’ High School in the first phase. However, the classes for science students will be held at Rama Devi Women’s University as there is no laboratory facility at the school for science education.

Congress leader and Jatni MLA Suresh Routray joined the girls agitation and opposed the merger of the girls’ school with the boys’ school.

“Former Chief Minister Dr Harekrushna Mahtab had set up the girls’ high school at Unit-9 for encouraging girls to continue study, The government cannot merge this school," Routray said.

top videos
  • Janhvi Kapoor Shines In Holographic Gown At Bawaal Screening | A Look At Her Promotion Fashion Files
  • Ananya Panday & Aditya Roy Kapur Viral Vacation Visuals Leave Netizens In A Meltdown; But Why We Ask
  • Rhea Chakraborty Gets Relief In Sushant Singh Rajput Related Drugs Case: A Look At Her Trial(s)
  • Barbie Director Greta Gerwig Opens Up About ADHD Diagnosis; Know Everything About The Condition
  • Kartik Aaryan Bulks Up For His Next 'Chandu Champion'; Know How You Too Can Do It

    • Bhubaneswar Block Education Officer, Pragyan Paramita Jena, who visited the agitation site, tried to convince the students and their parents to pave the way for the merger. However, her appeal was rejected by the agitators.

    “I will inform the government about the opinion of the girls," she said before leaving the place.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sukanya NandySukanya Nandy, Subeditor at News18.com, covers education and career. She has bee...Read More

    first published: July 17, 2023, 16:58 IST
    last updated: July 17, 2023, 17:02 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App