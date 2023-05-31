CHSE Odisha Board Class 12 Result 2023 Live Updates: 84.93% Students Qualified Exam; Download Results From chseodisha.nic.in

Via Online method

Step 1: Go to the official website of CHSE Odisha at www.orissaresults.nic.in or visit www.results.shiksha

Step 2: Click on the +2 or 12th result 2023 link and choose your stream

Step 3: Enter your Roll Number. Click on the ‘GET RESULT’ button.

Step 4: Your Odisha Class 12th Result 2023 will be displayed immediately, showing your marks for each subject (theory & practical) and your final result.

Step 5: It’s recommended to take a printout of your result for future reference as the original marksheet will be issued by CHSE Odisha later.

Via Sms

Students may also get their CHSE Odisha +2 result 2023 through SMS by texting ‘RESULT FOR12 ROLL NUMBER’ to 56263. You will receive your result as a text message on your phone.