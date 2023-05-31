CHSE Odisha Board Class 12 Result 2023 Live Updates: 84.93% Students Qualified Exam; Download Results From chseodisha.nic.in

Curated By: Sheen Kachroo
Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 11:45 IST
Odisha (Orissa), India
CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: The Odisha Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has announced the state board Class 12 exam 2023 results today. Candidates who appeared for the class 12 science, and commerce stream examination, can check and download their results at chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in. Read More
Odisha Class 12 students can get their Class 12 science, commerce certificates, marksheets and migration certificate from Digilocker from June 10 onwards.
1st division Odisha students : 39,573
2nd division Odisha students : 24,257
3rd division Odisha students : 14,852
1st division Odisha students : 39,573
2nd division Odisha students : 24,257
3rd division Odisha students : 14,852
In Odisha Class 12 commerce exams 2023, 7,410 Odisha students secured the first division and 4,513 got the second division. 7,492 students got the third division whereas 91 students affiliated from Odisha Board got compartment.
A total of 39,573 Odisha Board students grabbed the first division in Odisha Class 12 science exams 2023. 24,257 students got the second division and 14,852 secured the third division.
In commerce stream 81.12% students passed the board exam. Girls are ahead of boys. In Odisha Class 12 commerce exams 2023, the pass percentage this year is 81.12% with girls recording 83.87% and boys recording 79.52%. A total of 24,082 appeared for exams.
While the pass percentage of boys is 84.28%, girl students recorded 85.67%
While the pass percentage of boys is 84.28%, girl students recorded 85.67%
While the pass percentage of boys is 84.28%, girl students recorded 85.67%
A total of 92,950 students from Odisha appeared for Odisha Class 12 board exams including 90,679 regular and 2,271 ex-regular students.
A total of 92,950 students from Odisha appeared for Odisha Class 12 board exams including 90,679 regular and 2,271 ex-regular students.
Via Online method
Step 1: Go to the official website of CHSE Odisha at www.orissaresults.nic.in or visit www.results.shiksha
Step 2: Click on the +2 or 12th result 2023 link and choose your stream
Step 3: Enter your Roll Number. Click on the ‘GET RESULT’ button.
Step 4: Your Odisha Class 12th Result 2023 will be displayed immediately, showing your marks for each subject (theory & practical) and your final result.
Step 5: It’s recommended to take a printout of your result for future reference as the original marksheet will be issued by CHSE Odisha later.
Via Sms
Students may also get their CHSE Odisha +2 result 2023 through SMS by texting ‘RESULT FOR12 ROLL NUMBER’ to 56263. You will receive your result as a text message on your phone.
Via Online method
Step 1: Go to the official website of CHSE Odisha at www.orissaresults.nic.in or visit www.results.shiksha
Step 2: Click on the +2 or 12th result 2023 link and choose your stream
Step 3: Enter your Roll Number. Click on the ‘GET RESULT’ button.
Step 4: Your Odisha Class 12th Result 2023 will be displayed immediately, showing your marks for each subject (theory & practical) and your final result.
Step 5: It’s recommended to take a printout of your result for future reference as the original marksheet will be issued by CHSE Odisha later.
Via Sms
Students may also get their CHSE Odisha +2 result 2023 through SMS by texting ‘RESULT FOR12 ROLL NUMBER’ to 56263. You will receive your result as a text message on your phone.
Via Online method
Step 1: Go to the official website of CHSE Odisha at www.orissaresults.nic.in or visit www.results.shiksha
Step 2: Click on the +2 or 12th result 2023 link and choose your stream
Step 3: Enter your Roll Number. Click on the ‘GET RESULT’ button.
Step 4: Your Odisha Class 12th Result 2023 will be displayed immediately, showing your marks for each subject (theory & practical) and your final result.
Step 5: It’s recommended to take a printout of your result for future reference as the original marksheet will be issued by CHSE Odisha later.
Via Sms
Students may also get their CHSE Odisha +2 result 2023 through SMS by texting ‘RESULT FOR12 ROLL NUMBER’ to 56263. You will receive your result as a text message on your phone.
Via Online method
Step 1: Go to the official website of CHSE Odisha at www.orissaresults.nic.in or visit www.results.shiksha
Step 2: Click on the +2 or 12th result 2023 link and choose your stream
Step 3: Enter your Roll Number. Click on the ‘GET RESULT’ button.
Step 4: Your Odisha Class 12th Result 2023 will be displayed immediately, showing your marks for each subject (theory & practical) and your final result.
Step 5: It’s recommended to take a printout of your result for future reference as the original marksheet will be issued by CHSE Odisha later.
Via Sms
Students may also get their CHSE Odisha +2 result 2023 through SMS by texting ‘RESULT FOR12 ROLL NUMBER’ to 56263. You will receive your result as a text message on your phone.
2022- In the science stream, 94.12% of students passed the exam. In the commerce stream the pass percentage was 89%
2021- 95.15 percent in science, 94.96 percent in commerce, and in arts stream 89.49 percent of students cleared the exam
2020- 70.21 percent of students passed CHSE Odisha +2 in the science stream and 67.56 per cent in arts, and 74.95 per cent in commerce.
2019, as many as 72.83 per cent students passed in science stream, 70.26 percent cleared exam in commerce stream and 65.89 per cent in arts.
SANDS app
DigiLocker
Umang App
SANDS app
DigiLocker
Umang App
SANDS app
DigiLocker
Umang App
Students need to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject and in aggregate to clear the Odisha board 12th science and commerce exams. Those who have obtained the minimum score will be considered to have passed the exam. Further, the report card will also have ‘pass’ written over it. If students fail to get passing marks, they will have to take compartment exams.
To get your scores online, keep the admit card handy. It contains the roll number which will be needed to access the result online. Students need their CHSE admit card to check result as well as verify the marksheet and ensure there is no error in online result
To get your scores online, keep the admit card handy. It contains the roll number which will be needed to access the result online. Students need their CHSE admit card to check result as well as verify the marksheet and ensure there is no error in online result
To get your scores online, keep the admit card handy. It contains the roll number which will be needed to access the result online. Students need their CHSE admit card to check result as well as verify the marksheet and ensure there is no error in online result
This year, 3.5 lakh students appeared for the board examination. Results will be out at 11 am today.
Students must check:
— Their name and spelling
— Roll number
— Father’s name
— Mother’s name
— Total marks
— Percentage calculation
— School name
— Spellings of all details
— Grades
– Pass/fail status
Candidates who failed to achieve the minimum passing marks in the Odisha 12th result can appear for the compartmental exams. Compartment exams are usually conducted by the board to offer another chance to students to improve and clear the subjects they couldn’t pass initially. Details on the compartment exams will be released after the declaration of Odisha Class 12th result 2023.
Students who are not satisfied with their scores can apply for a re-evaluation process. Soon after the Odisha 12th results 2023 are announced, students who wish to have their answer sheets re-evaluated can apply for it by filling up an application through the official website.
It is important to note that students will have to pay a fee of Rs 200 for re-evaluation. The rechecking process is likely to take place in July 2023.
Via Online method
Step 1: Go to the official website of CHSE Odisha at www.orissaresults.nic.in or visit www.results.shiksha
Step 2: Click on the +2 or 12th result 2023 link and choose your stream
Step 3: Enter your Roll Number. Click on the ‘GET RESULT’ button.
Step 4: Your Odisha Class 12th Result 2023 will be displayed immediately, showing your marks for each subject (theory & practical) and your final result.
Step 5: It’s recommended to take a printout of your result for future reference as the original marksheet will be issued by CHSE Odisha later.
Via SMS
Students may also get their CHSE Odisha +2 result 2023 through SMS by texting ‘RESULT FOR12 ROLL NUMBER’ to 56263. You will receive your result as a text message on your phone. Read More
CHSE conducted the Class 12 exams from March 1 for the science stream and for commerce and arts streams, the exam was held on March 2 across the state at designated exam centres. The Class 12 science and commerce stream exams concluded on April 4 whereas the arts stream papers ended on April 5.
Along with the result declaration, CHSE soon declare the toppers for 2023. It is to be noted that the CHSE Class 12th mark sheet will include details like the student’s name, date of birth (DoB), subject-wise marks secured, overall marks, qualifying status, and others. Students who fail the exam will get another chance to appear in the supplementary exam. The detailed schedule of the Odisha Class 12th supplementary exam can be announced in August.
Step 1: Go to the official website of CHSE Odisha
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the +2 or 12th result 2023 link
Step 3: Enter registration number, date of birth. Submit
Step 4: Your Odisha board class 12 result with subject-wise scores will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Download and save a copy of the Odisha result 2023 for future reference.
Students can also access their CHSE Odisha +2 result 2023 through SMS by typing ‘RESULT FOR12 ROLL NUMBER’ and send it to 56263. You will receive the result as a message on you phone.
Step 1: Log into UMANG app with your registered mobile number
Step 2: Now, click on ‘all services’
Step 3: Then, select the option of CHSE Odisha from the menu
Step 4: Click on the Class 12 results
Step 5: Enter your registration number and other required credentials
Step 6: Result will be displayed on the screen