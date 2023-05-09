Trends :JEE Main Result 2023PSEB Class 8 ResultAP Board Inter ResultUP Board Result 2023Manabadi Inter Result
Home » education-career » Odisha: Man Arrested for Using Bluetooth Device in Defence Exam

Odisha: Man Arrested for Using Bluetooth Device in Defence Exam

The accused was identified as Vijay, a resident of Jind district of Haryana, a police officer said

Published By: Damini Solanki

PTI

Last Updated: May 09, 2023, 14:05 IST

Odisha (Orissa), India

A bluetooth device and SIM cards were seized from his possession (File Photo)

A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly using a Bluetooth device in an army recruitment examination in Odisha’s Gopalpur, police said.

Berhampur Superintendent of Police Saravana Vivek M said a Bluetooth device and SIM cards were seized from his possession.

The exam was being held at Army Air Defence Centre at Gopalpur military station on Sunday.

He was caught by the invigilator and handed over to the police.

first published: May 09, 2023, 14:05 IST
last updated: May 09, 2023, 14:05 IST
