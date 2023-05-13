Trends :ICSE Board Result LIVEICSE Result 2023CBSEUP Board Result 2023MP Board Result
Home » education-career » Odisha: Minor Dies by Suicide, Family Claims Physical Assault by Teacher Reason

Odisha: Minor Dies by Suicide, Family Claims Physical Assault by Teacher Reason

The accused teacher has been detained, the officer said, adding, further investigation is underway.

Advertisement

Published By: Sheen Kachroo

Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 12:44 IST

Odisha (Orissa), India

“The family members of Rana have alleged that he ended his life after he was beaten up by a teacher,” a police officer said (Representative image)
“The family members of Rana have alleged that he ended his life after he was beaten up by a teacher,” a police officer said (Representative image)

A 17-year-old student of a state-run institute allegedly died by suicide after being “beaten up" by a teacher, police said.

Rudra Madhav Rana, a first-year student of electrical trade at the Industrial Training Institute (ITI), was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his hostel room, they said on Friday.

“The family members of Rana have alleged that he ended his life after he was beaten up by a teacher," a police officer said.

Rana’s mother, in her complaint, said he had earlier called her up and informed that he was thrashed by the teacher.

Advertisement

His body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

The accused teacher has been detained, the officer said, adding, further investigation is underway.

RELATED NEWS

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

Follow us on

About the Author

Sheen KachrooSheen Kachroo covers Education and Careers on the News18 website. Apart from bei...Read More

first published: May 13, 2023, 12:44 IST
last updated: May 13, 2023, 12:44 IST
Read More