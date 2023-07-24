Odisha NEET UG 2023 Final Merit List Released At ojee.nic.in, Steps To Download

The final merit list for MBBS/BDS admission for the session 2023-2024 has been published by the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Committee. Students who have registered for the counselling round can access the final merit list via the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.

As per the official notice, only 85 per cent of the MBBS/BDS seats would be distributed by OJEE from medical and dental institutes in Odisha, leaving 15 per cent for the all-India quota. In addition, MCC will distribute the 15 per cent all-India quota seats.

“After 1st round of registration and document verification, the following candidates are provisionally merit listed for admission to MBBS/BDS courses in the academic session 2023-24 under the 85% of state quota seats and NRI quota seats," read the official notice. The decision of the OJEE Committee in regard to the final merit list shall be final.

Advertisement

Odisha NEET UG Final Merit List 2023: Steps To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the Odisha NEET UG final merit list 2023 link that is available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the login credentials correctly and click on submit.

Step 4: The final merit list will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Review the final merit list.

The state has 1,800 seats across 11 state government medical colleges. There are another 500 seats at two deemed universities and two private medical colleges.

Any candidate found to have provided false information or to have omitted information that resulted in the inclusion of his or her name on the merit list will have their name removed from the list as a result, and appropriate legal action will be taken against them, the OJEE Committee mentions.