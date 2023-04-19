Trends :Karnataka 2nd PUC ResultKerala SSLC ResultUP Board ResultNEET UG RegistrationUGC NET Result 2023
Home » education-career » Odisha Reels Under Intense Heat, Schools to Remain Shut on Apr 19, 20

Odisha Reels Under Intense Heat, Schools to Remain Shut on Apr 19, 20

The intense heat has prompted the government to shut all schools and anganwadi centres on April 19 and 20, 2023

Advertisement

Published By: Sheen Kachroo

PTI

Last Updated: April 19, 2023, 10:33 IST

Odisha (Orissa), India

Odisha Schools are asked to restrict their academic activities (Representative Image)
Odisha Schools are asked to restrict their academic activities (Representative Image)

Odisha sizzled on Tuesday as at least 29 places recorded temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius, with Baripada and Jharsuguda boiling at 44.2 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The intense heat has prompted the government to shut all schools and anganwadi centres on April 19 and 20, an order stated.

Morning classes were being held in the schools from 7 am to 11 am.

Bolangir and Boudh recorded 43.7 degrees Celsius, followed by Nuapada (43.6), Titlagarh and Sonepur (43.2), Angul (43.1) and Sundargarh and Sambalpur at 43 degrees Celsius.

State capital Bhubaneswar and nearby Cuttack recorded 42.7 and 42.5 degrees Celsius respectively.

Advertisement

The IMD, in its bulletin, said there will be no major change in temperature in the next two-three days.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest Education News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Sheen KachrooSheen Kachroo covers Education and Careers on the News18 website. Apart from bei...Read More

first published: April 19, 2023, 10:33 IST
last updated: April 19, 2023, 10:33 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Citadel, Dahaad, Queen Charlotte, Indian Police Force Among The Most Anticipated Projects In The OTT Space

+8PHOTOS

Amitabh Bachchan, Bhumi Pednekar, Kajol, Zoya Akhtar Pay Last Respects To Pamela Chopra, See Pics