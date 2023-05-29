Odisha SAMS 2023: Class 11 Registrations Begin Today At samsodisha.gov.in, How To Apply

The Odisha Directorate of Higher Secondary Education has officially begun the online application process for admission to Higher Secondary Schools Class 11 (HSE +1 or plus one) from today, May 29. Students who have passed the Class 10 exams can register on the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) portal to begin their admission process for Class 11 in a variety of disciplines such as arts, commerce, science, vocational, and Sanskrit.

Students can fill out their Common Application Form (CAF) online at samsodisha.gov.in by logging in with their user ID and password. The application fee is Rs. 200 for candidates from the general category and Rs. 100 for those belonging to the SC and ST category.

The Common Application Form (CAF) may only be submitted online until June 20 at 11:45 PM, according to the proposed schedule. On June 28 at 11:45 AM, the first shortlist will be released. The reporting and admission deadlines for the first selection list run from June 26 to July 5 at 6 PM.

Students can request a slide-up between June 29 and July 7 if they do not accept admission in the first round. On July 16, the SAMS Odisha portal will publish the second merit list. Students who wish to participate in the second round must report to the designated institution and enrol between July 14 and July 17.

ODISHA SAMS 2023: HOW TO APPLY?

Step 1: Go to samsodisha.gov.in, the SAMS’s official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the link for Higher Secondary Schools that is listed under the School and Mass Education category.

Step 3: A fresh window will open. To register on the portal, click “New Student Registration" and provide your name, mobile number, and email address.

Step 4: Generate an OTP by clicking on the linked button.

Step 5: Verify the information by entering the six-digit OTP that was sent to your mobile device.

Step 6: Create and verify your password.

Step 7: Access the SAMS portal using your registered login information to continue with the class 11 application.

The class 10 exams were administered by the Odisha board in 2023 from March 10 to March 17. Over 5 lakh students took the matric examinations in the state, and the results were recently announced. This year, 96.4 per cent of Class 10 students passed the exam, which is an increase over the 90.55 per cent of the previous year. 95.75 per cent of the boys and 97.05 per cent of the girls who appeared for the class 12 board exams passed them.