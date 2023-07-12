Odisha to Provide Financial Assistance to Poor ST, SC Students

The Odisha government will provide a one-time financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to scheduled tribe and scheduled caste students from poor families for pursuing general degree course in any state-run institution, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said on Tuesday. The chief minister made the announcement while presiding over a Tribal Advisory Council meeting here.

“A one-time financial assistance up to Rs 50,000 to needy ST-SC students from underprivileged backgrounds pursuing general degree course in any government institution in the state will be provided from this year," Patnaik said. Noting that education is a key vehicle for boosting the socio-economic uplift of people, Patnaik said Odisha is one of the leading states in providing residential facilities to tribal students. Hostel facilities are available to over 6 lakh students from 4.2 lakh households in 1,735 schools functioning under the department, Patnaik said.

In the last 20 years, the number of high schools under the ST and SC Development Department has increased from 215 to 422, he said. Sixty-two higher secondary schools have been opened for providing education to ST and SC students in the state, the chief minister said. Claiming that the state government has been taking initiatives to improve the socio-economic conditions of tribal communities and realise their educational needs, Patnaik said, education, livelihood and protection of their rights have been the state’s focus area.