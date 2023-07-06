OJEE 2023 Counselling Registration Begins Today at ojee.nic.in, Steps to Apply

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee will begin the OJEE 2023 counselling registration today. Candidates who appeared in the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination will be able to apply for various courses through the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.

The counselling round is scheduled for admission to various technical undergraduate courses including BArch, BPlan, BTech, BCat, and Integrated MSc, which are offered by the state government and private colleges, institutions and universities.

OJEE Counselling Registration: Steps to Apply

Advertisement

Step 1: Log in to ojee.nic.in, the official website of OJEE.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that mentions, ‘OJEE 2023 counselling registration.’

Step 3: Register yourself for OJEE counselling, as a new user.

Step 4: Fill in all the necessary details in the application form and make the payment.

Step 5: After all the steps are done, click on submit.

Step 6: Download and take a print of the confirmation page.

All the candidates who are appearing for the counselling will have to pay a registration fee of Rs. 450 through online mode.

OJEE Counselling Registration: Important Dates