OJEE 2023 Results Declared at ojee.nic.in, How to Check Scorecard

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2023 results have been declared by the Skill Development and Technical Education Department, Odisha on June 2. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access and download their results from the official website at ojee.nic.in.

The OJEE examination took place on May 8, 9, 11, 12, and 15 in three different shifts to facilitate admissions into various diploma, bachelor’s, and master’s programs. The announcement ceremony for OJEE 2023 was held at the conference hall of SCTE and VT (government ITI campus).

OJEE 2023 Results: How To Check?

Participants need to log in to the portal using their credentials to download the results. Follow the steps given below:

STEP 1: Begin by browsing the official website at ojee.nic.in.

STEP 2: Navigate to the homepage and locate the OJEE result link.

STEP 3: Provide your login credentials and select the submit button.

STEP 4: The screen will present your result for viewing.

STEP 5: Proceed to download your result and obtain a physical copy for future needs.

OJEE 2023 Results: Merit List

The authorities will publish a merit list for the special OJEE, which will include the names of qualifying candidates along with their respective marks. Candidates whose names are listed on the OJEE merit list will be eligible to participate in counselling sessions and proceed with the admission process for their desired programmes. This merit list serves as a crucial step in determining the eligibility of candidates for further stages of the admission procedure.

OJEE 2023 Results: Revaluation

For candidates who wish to challenge their OJEE results, there is an opportunity to request a revaluation of their answer copy. To initiate this process, candidates must submit an online request within the specified timeframe. It’s important to note that there is a fee of Rs.500 associated with the revaluation of OJEE results in 2023. The relevant authority will carefully assess the candidate’s result and communicate the outcome via email once the revaluation process is complete. This offers candidates a chance to have their OJEE results reviewed and potentially rectified if any discrepancies are found.

OJEE 2023 Results: Counseling

The state government of Odisha will conduct centralized counselling based on merit for various courses. The web-based counselling will commence in June 2023, following the announcement of the OJEE Result. Separate counselling sessions will be held for each course, and candidates must register beforehand to participate in the web counselling process. Failure to present original certificates during the document verification stage will result in the rejection of a candidate’s admission. It is essential to provide the nativity certificate during the counselling session.