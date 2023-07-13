OJEE Mock Seat Allotment Result 2023 Released at ojee.nic.in, Steps to Download

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has released the OJEE mock seat allotment result 2023. The display of the mock seat allotment is based on choices filled in by students as on July 10. Candidates can check the mock seat allotment result via the official website of the OJEE Committee at ojee.nic.in.

The OJEE committee began the counselling registration process on July 6. Those who cleared the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination will be able to take part in the counselling process. The counselling round is scheduled for students seeking admission to several technical undergraduate (UG) programmes such as BPlan, BTech, BArch, BCat, and Integrated MSc that are offered by the state government and private universities, colleges, and institutions.

OJEE 2023 mock seat allotment result: How to check

Step 1: Go to OJEE’s official website at ojee.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘OJEE mock seat allotment result 2023’ link that is available on the home page.

Step 3: On the new page, key in the login details correctly and click on ‘submit’.

Step 4: The OJEE mock seat allotment 2023 result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check the seat allotment result and download it.

According to the counselling schedule, the choice-locking window using the candidate’s password will open tomorrow, July 14 and will close on July 15. Meanwhile, the last date to apply for the counselling round is July 15. Subsequently, the document verification process, data reconciliation, and validation of allocated seats are scheduled to take place from July 16 to July 18.