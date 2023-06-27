Online Applications For ITBP Constable Driver Recruitment Now Open, See Details

The ITBP — Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force — has released a notification inviting applications for the position of Constable (Driver). Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website, recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. The application process commenced on June 27 and will remain open until July 26. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 458 vacancies for the post of ITBP Constable Driver. In this article, we provide detailed information about the eligibility criteria, selection process, and other essential details. Read on for further details.

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to the general, OBC, and EWS categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 100. However, candidates from Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes, and Ex-Servicemen categories are exempted from paying the application fee.

Vacancy Details

ITBP Constable Driver Recruitment 2023 includes specific reservation quotas for different categories. Out of the total 458 available posts, 195 positions are reserved for the general category, 110 posts for OBC candidates, 74 posts for Scheduled Castes, 42 posts for EWS candidates, and 37 posts for Scheduled Tribes.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have passed the 10th grade or equivalent qualification from a recognized educational board or institution. Additionally, they should possess a valid heavy vehicle driving license.

Age Limit

The minimum age requirement for applicants is 21 years, while the maximum age limit is 27 years, calculated as of July 26, 2023. However, there are provisions for age relaxation for candidates belonging to reserved categories as per government regulations.

Selection Process

The selection process consists of several stages, including a Physical Efficiency Test (PET), a Physical Standard Test (PST), a written examination, verification of original documents, a practical test, and a comprehensive medical examination/review.

How to Apply?

Visit the official website.

Locate the recruitment link on the homepage.

Fill in the required details and complete the form.

Make the payment.