Only a Glimpse Seen, More to Come: President Murmu on Women Getting Top Four Ranks in Civil Services Exam

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said the progress made by women in various sectors presents a glimpse of the change happening in India. Specifically referring to women bagging the four top ranks of the Union Civil Services examination this year, she said “daughters can perform better than boys if given equal opportunities".

“I am extremely glad that in this year’s civil services examination, our daughters made it to the top four ranks. This indicates that whenever equal opportunities are given, our daughters perform better than our boys," Murmu said during the second convocation of Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence (SSSUHE) at Muddenahalli in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapura district. “This is a glimpse of the change happening in India and the golden future of our country," Murmu said.